Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 07:31am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 01, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Sea Holy       Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp.     31-07-2023
OP-2              Maritime       Disc           Alpine Marine      29-07-2023
                  Kelly          Mogas          Services
                  Anne
OP-3              Gc Argon       Disc           Alpine Marine      31-07-2023
                                 Chemical       Services
B-4               Nordrhone      Disc           Sea Trade          30-07-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-9/B-8           Gfs Prime      Disc Load      East Wind          31-07-2023
                                 Container      Shipping Co
B-10/B-11         Da Hong 16     Disc General   Seahawks           30-07-2023
                                 Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12         Elbabe         Load           Crystal Sea        26-07-2023
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Lmz Vega       Load Mill      Crystal Sea        31-07-2023
                                 Scale          Services
B-14/B-15         Theodore       Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare
                                 Phosphate      Services           28-07-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         Mona Manx      Disc Canola    Ocean Services     02-07-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26         Northern       Disc Load      Oceansea           30-07-2023
                  Practise       Container      Shipping
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-29/B-28         Ren Jian 8     Disc Load      Feeder Logistic    31-07-2023
                                 Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2           Hyundai        Disc Load      United Marine      30-07-2023
                  Courage        Container      Agencies
Saptl-3           Gfs Giselle    Disc Load      East Wind          01-08-2023
                                 Container      Shipping
                                                Company
Saptl-4           Apl Antwerp    Disc Load      Cma Cgm            31-07-2023
                                 Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Da Hong 16        01-08-2023     Disc. General                       Seahawks
                                 Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai           01-08-2023     Disc. Load                     United Marine
Courage                          Container                           Agencies
Elbabe            01-08-2023     Load Clinkers                    Crystal Sea
                                                                     Services
Northern          01-08-2023     Disc Load                           Oceansea
Practise                         Container                  Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Northern          01-08-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Discovery                                                            Pakistan
Osaka Express     01-08-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Msc Monica III    01-08-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                            Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
M.T.Mardan        02-08-2023     D/74000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Lr1 Charm         02-08-2023     D/50000 Mogas                 Trans Maritime
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Savannah     02-08-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
                                                                (Pvt) Limited
Momentum          02-08-2023     D/10000 Iron              Universal Shipping
Phonex                                                              (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Bow Summer        01-08-2023     Tanker                                     -
Apl Salalah       01-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Olympia           01-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Yantian
Express           01-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Wadi Bani
Khalid            01-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

