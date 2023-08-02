Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 01, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Sea Holy Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. 31-07-2023 OP-2 Maritime Disc Alpine Marine 29-07-2023 Kelly Mogas Services Anne OP-3 Gc Argon Disc Alpine Marine 31-07-2023 Chemical Services B-4 Nordrhone Disc Sea Trade 30-07-2023 Chickpeas Shipping B-9/B-8 Gfs Prime Disc Load East Wind 31-07-2023 Container Shipping Co B-10/B-11 Da Hong 16 Disc General Seahawks 30-07-2023 Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-11/B-12 Elbabe Load Crystal Sea 26-07-2023 Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Lmz Vega Load Mill Crystal Sea 31-07-2023 Scale Services B-14/B-15 Theodore Disc Rock WMA Shipcare Phosphate Services 28-07-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 Mona Manx Disc Canola Ocean Services 02-07-2023 Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-27/B-26 Northern Disc Load Oceansea 30-07-2023 Practise Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd B-29/B-28 Ren Jian 8 Disc Load Feeder Logistic 31-07-2023 Container ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 30-07-2023 Courage Container Agencies Saptl-3 Gfs Giselle Disc Load East Wind 01-08-2023 Container Shipping Company Saptl-4 Apl Antwerp Disc Load Cma Cgm 31-07-2023 Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Da Hong 16 01-08-2023 Disc. General Seahawks Cargo Pvt. Ltd Hyundai 01-08-2023 Disc. Load United Marine Courage Container Agencies Elbabe 01-08-2023 Load Clinkers Crystal Sea Services Northern 01-08-2023 Disc Load Oceansea Practise Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Northern 01-08-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Discovery Pakistan Osaka Express 01-08-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Msc Monica III 01-08-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Pvt. Ltd M.T.Mardan 02-08-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp Lr1 Charm 02-08-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime (Pvt) Ltd Oocl Savannah 02-08-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan (Pvt) Limited Momentum 02-08-2023 D/10000 Iron Universal Shipping Phonex (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Bow Summer 01-08-2023 Tanker - Apl Salalah 01-08-2023 Container Ship - Olympia 01-08-2023 Container Ship - Yantian Express 01-08-2023 Container Ship - Wadi Bani Khalid 01-08-2023 Container Ship - =============================================================================

