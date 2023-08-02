KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 01, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Sea Holy Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp. 31-07-2023
OP-2 Maritime Disc Alpine Marine 29-07-2023
Kelly Mogas Services
Anne
OP-3 Gc Argon Disc Alpine Marine 31-07-2023
Chemical Services
B-4 Nordrhone Disc Sea Trade 30-07-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
B-9/B-8 Gfs Prime Disc Load East Wind 31-07-2023
Container Shipping Co
B-10/B-11 Da Hong 16 Disc General Seahawks 30-07-2023
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12 Elbabe Load Crystal Sea 26-07-2023
Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Lmz Vega Load Mill Crystal Sea 31-07-2023
Scale Services
B-14/B-15 Theodore Disc Rock WMA Shipcare
Phosphate Services 28-07-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 Mona Manx Disc Canola Ocean Services 02-07-2023
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26 Northern Disc Load Oceansea 30-07-2023
Practise Container Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
B-29/B-28 Ren Jian 8 Disc Load Feeder Logistic 31-07-2023
Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 30-07-2023
Courage Container Agencies
Saptl-3 Gfs Giselle Disc Load East Wind 01-08-2023
Container Shipping
Company
Saptl-4 Apl Antwerp Disc Load Cma Cgm 31-07-2023
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Da Hong 16 01-08-2023 Disc. General Seahawks
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai 01-08-2023 Disc. Load United Marine
Courage Container Agencies
Elbabe 01-08-2023 Load Clinkers Crystal Sea
Services
Northern 01-08-2023 Disc Load Oceansea
Practise Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Northern 01-08-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Discovery Pakistan
Osaka Express 01-08-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Msc Monica III 01-08-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
M.T.Mardan 02-08-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Lr1 Charm 02-08-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime
(Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Savannah 02-08-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
(Pvt) Limited
Momentum 02-08-2023 D/10000 Iron Universal Shipping
Phonex (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Bow Summer 01-08-2023 Tanker -
Apl Salalah 01-08-2023 Container Ship -
Olympia 01-08-2023 Container Ship -
Yantian
Express 01-08-2023 Container Ship -
Wadi Bani
Khalid 01-08-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments