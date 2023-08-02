KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 01, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
624,873,449 337,453,091 18,136,754,610 9,501,030,349
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,537,621,317 (1,145,764,975) 391,856,342
Local Individuals 15,498,595,466 (15,497,691,057) 904,409
Local Corporates 5,234,621,288 (5,627,382,039) (392,760,751)
