FRANKFURT: German automaker BMW on Tuesday lifted its 2023 earnings forecast on the back of higher orders and “an expected improvement in the availability of its premium vehicles”.

Ford to cut jobs in the US, Canada in a bid to trim costs

The group said it now expected a pre-tax profit margin (EBIT) of 9 to 10.5 percent, compared with 8-10 percent previously. Deliveries are expected to see “solid growth”, it added, after earlier pencilling in only “slight growth”.