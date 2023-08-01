BAFL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
BIPL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.74%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.31%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 57.75 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (4.32%)
FABL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FCCL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2%)
OGDC 98.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.51%)
PAEL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.78%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.65%)
PPL 76.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.04%)
PRL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.84%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.64%)
TPLP 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.35%)
TRG 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.43%)
UNITY 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.82%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,930 Increased By 29 (0.59%)
BR30 17,488 Increased By 22.3 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,285 Increased By 250.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,283 Increased By 86.7 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sweden aim to keep momentum going into World Cup knockouts

AFP Published 01 Aug, 2023 10:59am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HAMILTON: Sweden are already into the knockout phase of the Women’s World Cup but are eager to maintain their winning momentum in Wednesday’s final group game against Argentina, captain Magdalena Eriksson declared.

Sweden secured their last-16 spot with a 5-0 destruction of Italy on Saturday, following a comeback to beat South Africa 2-1 in their opening game.

Those results mean they have almost certainly sewn up top spot in Group G, with their superior goal difference meaning that even a defeat against Argentina is unlikely to knock them off the summit.

But Eriksson, one of three captains in the Swedish squad, said her team would not relax against the Argentines in Hamilton.

“It’s very important. The match on Saturday was not perfect. We can do a lot better, we have a lot to learn,” said Eriksson, whose central defensive partner Amanda Ilestedt has scored three goals in the two games so far.

She said Colombia’s stunning win over Germany serves as a warning of what to expect from South American opposition, especially with Argentina having to win to stand a chance of advancing.

“We are confident, but also very humble. Tomorrow will be a tricky task, as we saw with Colombia beating Germany.”

Swedish coach Peter Gerhardsson has named the same starting line-up in both previous games at this World Cup but hinted he might make changes with a last-16 tie looming on Sunday.

“You should never assume when you have won that you have the perfect starting XI,” he said.

“We are focused on the last 16 because that is the match we need to win to progress, and so that means we need to see how to get the players in optimum condition for it.”

Having been in New Zealand for the group phase, top spot would see Sweden head to Australia for a last-16 tie in Melbourne against the runners-up from Group E.

“It has been very convenient for the last three weeks, staying in the same place,” said Eriksson, who recently joined Bayern Munich from Chelsea along with her partner, the Danish international Pernille Harder.

“It is now that the championship starts in earnest and it is part of the tournament, not being able to unpack your bag before you have to move on again.

“We have to stay flexible and take things as they come and make the best of it.”

Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup Women’s soccer World Cup Magdalena Eriksson

Comments

1000 characters

Sweden aim to keep momentum going into World Cup knockouts

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight loss against US dollar

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC reserves verdict on plea for full court

Pakistan LNG skips awarding tender to Trafigura bid

2 policemen escorting polio team martyred in Quetta

Nomura’s crypto arm wins Dubai licence

‘New model’ to characterize 2nd CPEC phase

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Read more stories