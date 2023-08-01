BAFL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-5.93%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.45%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 57.75 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (4.32%)
FABL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.73%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.25%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
GGL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.71%)
HBL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.94%)
HUBC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.62%)
OGDC 97.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.77%)
PAEL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.66%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 95.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.97%)
PPL 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.18%)
PRL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.26%)
SSGC 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
TPLP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.95%)
TRG 105.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.86%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 13.1 (0.27%)
BR30 17,438 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.16%)
KSE100 48,122 Increased By 87.3 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,222 Increased By 25.2 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen little changed before state debt supply

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 10:41am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trade largely unchanged in early session on Tuesday as traders await fresh supply of debt from states, while the recent rise in yields will keep them cautious.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.15%-7.19% range after ending the previous session at 7.1746%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

The yield rose for a second consecutive month in July and is now up by an aggregate of 19 basis points in June-July.

Indian states aim to raise 195 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) through the sale of seven-year to 30-year bonds, with the amount being largely in line with the calendar.

“Market is eyeing 7.20% on the benchmark this week, and till then, we do not expect any major bullish move to catch in,” the trader said.

Local bond yields have been rising rose tracking a spike in US yields, with the 10-year paper crossing the 4% mark, and still hovering around that level.

India benchmark bond yield sees biggest daily rise in a month, jumps for week

Even as the market believes that the Federal Reserve’s rate hiking cycle is done, there is a broad consensus that rates will remain elevated for a longer period, which has further strengthened the bears.

The odds of a rate hike in September are just 20%. Back home, traders continue to worry that local inflation is expected to rise sharply in July, which could force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to opt for a hawkish stance in the upcoming monetary policy review on Aug. 10.

HDFC Bank expects the benchmark bond yield to trade in 7.10%-7.25% range in the near-term, with balance of risks tilted towards the higher end of the range.

India’s retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June, after easing for four months.

Economists estimate inflation topped 6% in July, breaching the upper end of the RBI’s medium-term target.

Indian government bonds

