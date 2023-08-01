BAFL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
Indonesia’s July inflation rate slows to 3.08% y/y

Published 01 Aug, 2023

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate cooled further to 3.08% in July, moving closer to the middle of the central bank’s target range and roughly in line with expectations, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had expected a July rate of 3.1%.

Bank Indonesia is targeting 2023 inflation within a range of 2% to 4%.

The core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled and volatile food prices, eased slightly more than expected to 2.43% in July from 2.58% a month before.

The poll had predicted core inflation. Inflation in Southeast Asia’s largest economy has gradually eased since peaking last September at 6%.

The central bank hiked interest rates by a total of 225 basis points between August and January to control prices pressures.

