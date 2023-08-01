Homage paid to Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah

LAHORE: Homage was paid to Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah, as her 130th birth anniversary was observed on Monday.

Quran Khawani was held for the eternal peace of the late here at Aiwan-e-Karkunan. Speakers said that Fatima Jinnah held the status of a mother for nation as she had many favours on nation. She was honoured with the title of Madar-e-Millat (Mother of the Nation) due to her dynamic role in the freedom movement.

Born on July 31, 1893 in Karachi, Fatima Jinnah was the youngest of her seven siblings. Out of all her siblings, she was the closest to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became her guardian upon the death of their father in 1901. She obtained a dental degree from the University of Calcutta in 1923 and practiced as a dentist in Bombay.

Later, she left the profession and worked side by side with her brother, and gathered the women of the subcontinent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state for Muslims easier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023