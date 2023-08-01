Country needs stability at all costs

It was China some time ago that said it is opposed to a G20 tourism meeting in the disputed Himalayan territory of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and will not attend. India, which holds the chair of G20 this year, had organised a series of meetings across the country in the run-up to the summit in New Delhi in September.

“China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory, and will not attend such meetings,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had made these remarks loudly and clearly.

The foregoing, without an iota of doubt, clearly suggests that China has put its full weight behind Pakistan. India, which has been nursing the illegitimate ambitions of becoming a regional hegemon, has been regularly challenged by its neighbor on various fora.

The deepening Pakistan-China ties in fact are aimed at creating a healthy and positive balance in the region to the utter chagrin of India. The ongoing visit of China’s vice premier He to Pakistan must be a serious cause of concern for India. China’s vice premier has arrived in Pakistan to mark the 10th anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which will surely get an impetus in coming weeks and months.

According to prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, the second phase of CPEC will be characterized by a “new model” and he has explained the features of this model in detail in the presence of Vice Premier He. Needless to say, CPEC can be a game changer for Pakistan.

We’re therefore required to grab this opportunity with both hands. There must be no complacency or procrastination with regard to any of the CPEC projects. The country needs political and economic stability at all costs or regardless of the price to be paid or the effort needed. Only then can we turn CPEC into a real success story for the greater benefit of this country and its people.

Mairajul Huda (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023