BAFL 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.09%)
BOP 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.74%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 57.75 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (4.32%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.25%)
FFL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.53%)
HBL 96.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.83%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.62%)
OGDC 97.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.37%)
PAEL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.66%)
PIBTL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.16%)
PIOC 95.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.49%)
PPL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.41%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.36%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.47%)
SSGC 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.4%)
TRG 105.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.52%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.98%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 8.3 (0.17%)
BR30 17,424 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,097 Increased By 62.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,202 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mayor says a ‘developed Karachi’ a must for a prosperous Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that he will make all-out efforts to resolve the issues of Karachi, saying a ‘developed Karachi’ is crucial for a prosperous Pakistan.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been given mandate by the people of the megacity. The elected local bodies’ representatives are playing their role in solving urban problems to meet the expectations of the city’s dwellers.

“We have to market our cities positively,” he said while addressing a delegation comprising the participants of the 33rd senior management course of the National Institute of Management (NIM) at the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board office on Monday.

Wahab said Karachi is the commercial hub of the country, the development of the country depends on the development of Karachi.

Development projects are under way all over the city and I am trying my best to make Karachi a ‘city of lights’ again. Managing Director SSWM Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Syed Salahuddin, Municipal Commissioner KMC Noman Arshad and other officers were also present.

Mayor Karachi said that it is sad that a negative trend has been created for Karachi. He said Karachi, which was once one of the most dangerous cities in the world, is now a peaceful city moving towards development.

“By the Grace of Allah, terrorism, target killings, extortion, and kidnapping for ransom are no longer happening here and people are doing their business peacefully.” The provincial government is striving for the development and prosperity of Karachi, and the process of improvement in various sectors is continuously going on, he said. Mayor Karachi said we have to understand that if Karachi continues to develop, the country will also develop; if industrial and business activities increase here, then the people of this city and the country will get employment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Murtaza Wahab Sindh Solid Waste Management Board National Institute of Management Mayor Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Mayor says a ‘developed Karachi’ a must for a prosperous Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Project-to-project basis: Developers and builders to pay advance tax: FBR

Settlement of dues of IPPs/GPPs: FD seeks expenditure details of Rs601bn extended to PD

Govt has settled KE dispute, reduced circular debt: minister

Purchase of USD for card payments facility extended by 5 months

Flood relief: $10.33bn loans, $550m grants received

FBR wing unearths Rs1.2bn tax fraud scheme

Read more stories