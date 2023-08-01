Mayor says a ‘developed Karachi’ a must for a prosperous Pakistan

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that he will make all-out efforts to resolve the issues of Karachi, saying a ‘developed Karachi’ is crucial for a prosperous Pakistan.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been given mandate by the people of the megacity. The elected local bodies’ representatives are playing their role in solving urban problems to meet the expectations of the city’s dwellers.

“We have to market our cities positively,” he said while addressing a delegation comprising the participants of the 33rd senior management course of the National Institute of Management (NIM) at the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board office on Monday.

Wahab said Karachi is the commercial hub of the country, the development of the country depends on the development of Karachi.

Development projects are under way all over the city and I am trying my best to make Karachi a ‘city of lights’ again. Managing Director SSWM Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Syed Salahuddin, Municipal Commissioner KMC Noman Arshad and other officers were also present.

Mayor Karachi said that it is sad that a negative trend has been created for Karachi. He said Karachi, which was once one of the most dangerous cities in the world, is now a peaceful city moving towards development.

“By the Grace of Allah, terrorism, target killings, extortion, and kidnapping for ransom are no longer happening here and people are doing their business peacefully.” The provincial government is striving for the development and prosperity of Karachi, and the process of improvement in various sectors is continuously going on, he said. Mayor Karachi said we have to understand that if Karachi continues to develop, the country will also develop; if industrial and business activities increase here, then the people of this city and the country will get employment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023