ABB Pakistan celebrates: 30 years of excellence

TEXT: The year 2022 marks the 30-year anniversary of ABB’s presence in Pakistan. 30 years is a long period – it’s even called a generation. Over the past three decades, we have strived for excellence and are seeking to live it every day. Excellence is our attitude - each and every employee contributes with their ideas so that we can always improve in our way of working and collaborating with internal and external stakeholders.

We celebrated the event at different locations of ABB in Pakistan. The event day was a chance for the company to show their appreciation for the efforts of not just ABB employees but also their families. As part of the event, ABB Pakistan presented “You Made a Difference Award” to various employees in recognition of their special contribution and dedication to the success of the company.

The celebration included cricket matches, volleyball matches, family activities, water activities and fun filled magic show for kids and much more.

Speaking about the event, Hashim Ghaus Shahid, Country Holding Officer - ABB Pakistan said,

“As we reflect on our journey over the past three decades, we are filled with immense gratitude for the incredible accomplishments we have achieved as a team. From our humble beginnings to our current position as an industry leader, we have navigated countless challenges, adapted to dynamic market conditions, and embraced emerging technologies. Our unwavering commitment to excellence has been the driving force behind our accomplishments.

Fawad Amir Malik- Motion Business Lead - ABB Pakistan mentioned. “It is a proud moment as we celebrate 30 incredible years of our company's journey and reflect on the remarkable achievements we have accomplished together. Our resilience, unity and relentless pursuit of excellence have carried us through every trial, reinforcing the fact that we are not just a company, but a family.

Thank you all for being an integral part of this incredible journey. Here's to the next 30 years of success, growth and making a difference!”

While addressing the event Farhan Imdad, Electrification Business Lead said: “Congratulations to whole team on this very big occasion. It has been a wonderful journey altogether. You have taken us to a whole new height with all the successes in all these years. We started with a few but now we are many, not only in numbers but also in talents and creativity. Let’s make this day a big one for each one of us!”

Pakistan is actively addressing its energy requirements with projects focusing on renewable and thermal energy. ABB Pakistan is involved in many of the on-going projects. These are part of the $62 billion energy and infrastructure projects developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ABB’s operations in Pakistan fall under the umbrella of the company’s UAE and oversight cluster.

On the industry side, ABB is the market leader in providing control, automation, instrumentation, and energy efficiency solutions for all verticals including food & beverage, pulp & paper, oil & gas, chemicals, cement, metals, textile etc.

ABB is fully prepared to support its utility customers on all ongoing and future for upgrade and reinforcement of transmission networks including HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) and 800kV AC transmission in Pakistan.

