Call for transforming Karachi into humanistic eco-city

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: Dr Yasmeen Lari, CEO Heritage Foundation recognized as the first female architect in Pakistan, and more for her continuous work on zero-carbon infrastructure called out to the citizens of Karachi to gather on the Denso Hall, Rahguzar – A walking street flanked by Karachi’s colonial heritage.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab in his address thanked and appreciated Yasmeen for her candor in always highlighting concerns for the city and her unparalleled commitment to the present and the future of Karachi.

“I openly request all of you here to share your vision and plans for public spaces and I guarantee you all support from all our departments in this endeavor,” he said

He also stressed on the need for public-private partnership in this endeavor.

Shanaz Ramzi, Director, Heritage Foundation & President, Rotary Club Karachi New Central; formally welcomed the guests and spoke on the efforts of Karavan’s Karachi - an initiative of Heritage Foundation launched in 2000, to transform Karachi into a humanistic eco-city, and to witness first-hand the huge possibility and potential of such an eventuality - and why that Karavan now needs the 23 million residents of Karachi to join hands as one team.

She appreciated Yasmeen’s resolve against all odds and declared it to be the strongest inspiration for all Karavan members. Arif Bahalim, Shanaz Ramzi, Afroza Bhamani, and Shaha Tariq, represented Karavan Team and joined Yasmeen on stage for a short panel discussion highlighting the remarkable journey of 23 years and important takeaways. The first video of the evening showcased the 23 years of journey.

