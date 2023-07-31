BAFL 41.17 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.23%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.61%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.34%)
DGKC 55.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.76%)
FABL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
FCCL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (6.47%)
HUBC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.57%)
OGDC 98.40 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (7.2%)
PAEL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.53%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (5.8%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.12%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
TRG 106.35 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 107.9 (2.25%)
BR30 17,444 Increased By 589.6 (3.5%)
KSE100 48,093 Increased By 1016.2 (2.16%)
KSE30 17,208 Increased By 399.8 (2.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan inches higher after better-than-expected PMI data

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 10:16am

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: China’s yuan inched higher against the dollar on Monday, underpinned by slightly better-than-expected factory manufacturing data, while investors continued to wait for more concrete measures and stimulus moves to support the broad economy.

China’s manufacturing activity fell for a fourth straight month in July, albeit at a slower pace, reinforcing the need for further policy support to boost domestic demand.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1305 per dollar, 33 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1338.

The central bank continued its weeks-long trend of setting the midpoint firmer than market projections, seen by investors as a sign of the authorities’ growing discomfort over recent yuan weakness.

Monday’s official guidance rate was 219 pips firmer than Reuters’ estimate of 7.1524.

“We expect yuan stability to be maintained as the yuan is already below fair value and supportive for growth, and to avoid outflow risks as policymakers decide on how best to address slowing growth,” said Chang Wei Liang, FX & credit strategist at DBS.

China’s yuan touches 2-week high after Fed rate decision

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.1420 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1417 at midday, 80 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said investors remained their rangebound trading strategy while awaiting for more details about the stimulus measures as indicated by the past Politburo meeting.

China’s top leaders pledged last week to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery, focusing on boosting domestic demand, signalling more stimulus steps.

“While an improvement in sentiment towards the growth outlook would support the exchange rate, we expect other factors to continue to weigh on the yuan,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

“Namely, the unfavorable interest rate spread between China and the US, which may widen further as the PBOC is expected to cut interest rate to facilitate economic growth.”

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 101.773 from the previous close of 101.622, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.1432 per dollar. Reuters

Goldman Sachs China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan inches higher after better-than-expected PMI data

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories