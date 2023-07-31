KP LG&RDD, Nadra join hands to ensure service delivery at VC&NC levels

PESHAWAR: The Directorate General (DG) Local Govt & Rural Development Department (LG&RDD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the facilitation of the people of the province.

Under the arrangement NADRA and LG&RDD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will jointly ensure smooth delivery of death and birth certificates to people through Village and Neighborhood Councils for a period of two years.

The MoU was signed during a ceremony held here on Sunday with KP Minister for Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sawal Nazeer as chief guest. Secretary Local Government Amer Afaq, Director General Local Government Iftikhar Alam, Director General CRMS NADRA HQ Islamabad Col. Sohail Mehmood (retd) and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Expressing his views, the Minister Local Government KP, appreciated the partnership between NADRA and Local Government Department and expressed the hope that ‘’the MOU will facilitate the common citizens of the province to get easy access to birth certificates. Both NADRA and Local Government shall work together to address the remaining issues and hindrances in the smooth service delivery in death and birth registration, especially to the people of remote districts and newly merged areas, he said.

He said that the service Fee deposit process for birth and death certificates also needs to be computerized for accountability and transparency. He also suggested to the NADRA team that the domicile-making process may also be computerized to ensure facilitation to the citizens in accordance with the relevant legal regime if possible. He also emphasized the need to revise the existing rules, particularly the provision related to the condition of requirement of court decree in certain time-barred cases as this is creating difficulty for the citizens.

The Director General CRMS, NADRA HQ Islamabad, also thanked the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their trust and confidence and assured that they will take this partnership to new heights.

