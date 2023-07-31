Kacha Operation: 12 dangerous dacoits killed, 51 hurt, 26 surrendered: IG Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released a special video message about the latest situation of the ongoing operation in South Punjab Katcha area, in which he informed the details of cleared areas, arrested and killed robbers and about honey trap.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 60,000 acres of land was cleared from criminals, bandits and terrorists for the past few months. During the operation, 12 dangerous dacoits were killed, 51 were arrested, 26 surrendered.

Ambushes and secret hideouts were eliminated, the operation will continue even after the flood season, Dr. Usman Anwar further said that more than 50 hostages were safely recovered from the clutches of Katcha criminals, during the Katcha operation, 01 police jawan embraced martyrdom, 07 police personnel were seriously injured.

Similarly, 40 checkpoints, 14 base camps were established in cleared areas, 06 police schools were established to educate children in Katcha area, 06 dispensaries have also been established to provide facilities and treatment of local people of Katcha. Dr Usman Anwar added that the Punjab government has decided to build roads, bridges and other infrastructure in Kacha area.

IG Punjab further said that prevention of honey trap and arresting the criminals involved are among the priorities of the police and due to timely actions of the police team, 204 attempts of honey trap have been foiled.

IG Punjab added that Citizens and businessmen should contact Rahim Yar Khan Police special number 9230337-068 to avoid honey trap. IG Punjab added that if any woman calls in South Punjab or Sindh area, immediately report to the police. If any citizen is called to south Punjab for cheap car, tractor, land or any such business deal, immediately inform the police.

IG Punjab added that if the seller is real seller, the police will meet him in his office in a safer environment. Likewise, after checking all the records, clearance will be given to proceed with the business deal.

IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police is speeding up the measures to protect the citizens from being victims of honey trap and in this regard, the citizens Cooperation with the police is also very important.

