Top performing sub-committees: ICCI to give awards to conveners

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:12am

ISLAMABAD: President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Sunday said that the top performing sub-committees of the Chamber would be given awards to recognize and acknowledge their effective role in resolving the issues of the business community of their respective sectors.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the conveners of ICCI sub-committees, said a news release issued here.

A large number of conveners including women attended the meeting and briefed the President ICCI about the performance of their respective sub-committees.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that during his tenure, 150 sub-committees had been formed in the Chamber, but only some of them were showing good performance. He urged all the conveners to further improve the performance of their committees and present their performance reports on a monthly basis to ICCI.

He assured that ICCI would provide all possible support to the committees in discharging their responsibilities.

He announced that convenors of high performing committees will be given special awards while inactive committees will be replaced next year and the whole process will be done on merit basis.

ICCI Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik said that just like the active role played by the standing committees of the Parliament in the legislative process, the sub-committees of the Chamber can also play an effective role in solving the issues of the business community of their respective sectors.

He said that the purpose of forming committees was to highlight the issues faced by the business community in their respective fields so that the Chamber could take up them with the relevant departments for their solution. He emphasized that all Committees should play their active role in this regard.

Former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari said that the sub-committees led by the executive members were working in various fields and the well-performing committees also reflected the excellent performance of the executive members.

He said that these committees had an important role in the decision-making process of the Chamber and they should play their role in order to deliver up to the expectations of the business community.

