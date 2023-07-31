BAFL 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.05%)
PML-N’s politics revolves around masses: Muqam

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

SHANGLA: Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam has said that the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was revolving around the welfare of the masses and the development of Pakistan.

Addressing a big public gathering here in the Dandai area after the inauguration of various projects including the Kabalgram bridge, Engr Amir Muqam said Hazara Motorway constructed by Nawaz Sharif Govt has brought positive changes in the lives of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially of Hazara division.

He said the distance between Shangla and Islamabad has been significantly reduced after the construction of Hazara Motorway which promoted trade, business and tourism in Hazara in particular and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general.

Engr Amir Muqam, who is also the President of PML-N KP, said that his party vision was uniform development of Pakistan, people’s socioeconomic welfare and resolution of problems at their doorsteps.

The Prime Minister’s aide said that Besham-Khwazakhela Expressway was cleared by Central Development Working Party and approved by ECNEC which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs80 billion.

Upon its construction, he said the distance between Shangla, Swat, Dir, Mardan and Peshawar districts would be reduced significantly besides making the entire Malakand Division a hub of trade and investment.

He said the coalition government has saved the country from economic default and brought the economy back on track.

He said the previous government have destroyed the country’s economy and tried to politically destabilize the country.

Engr Amir Muqam said that May 9 vandalism has exposed the negative designs of a leader, who deceived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of change.

Amir Muqam said that all the ill designs of the previous ruler that deceived the people of KP about the name change for 9 years and tried to make the country bankrupt have been foiled by the coalition government.

He said that saving the country from bankruptcy and economic default after the agreement with IMF was a big achievement of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his financial team.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PMLN leadership had stood with the people of Khyber in all difficult circumstances whether it was the 2005 earthquake, 2010 and 2022 floods and terrorism and addressed their problems.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had visited all flood-hit areas of KP last year including Swat and Kohistan and disbursed billions of rupees among flood victims.

Engr Amir Muqam said that despite several attacks on his life, he stood with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and raised their problems at all forums.

He said that PMLN after coming into power would continue development projects and address people’s problems at their doorsteps.

On this occasion, eminent political workers including Nazeerzada, Zayad Khan, Subhanullah, Sher Dil, Shamsur Rehman and others resigned from other political parties and joined PML-N.

They expressed full confidence in the leadership of Engr Amir Muqam and vowed to utilize all their energies for strengthening the party.

Amir Muqam welcomed the new entrants in the party fold and assured full support to them.

