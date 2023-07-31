BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FABL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HBL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.18%)
HUBC 85.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
OGDC 95.85 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (4.42%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.38%)
PPL 75.05 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.66%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
SNGP 46.76 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.47%)
SSGC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.59%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 104.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By 53.4 (1.11%)
BR30 17,171 Increased By 316.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 47,619 Increased By 542 (1.15%)
KSE30 17,040 Increased By 231 (1.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban create bonfire of ‘immoral’ music equipment

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

HEART: Authorities from Afghanistan’s vice ministry created a bonfire of confiscated musical instruments and equipment in Herat province at the weekend, deeming music immoral.

“Promoting music causes moral corruption and playing it will cause the youth to go astray,” said Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir, head of the Herat department of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Since seizing power in August 2021, Taliban authorities have steadily imposed laws and regulations that reflect their austere vision of Islam — including banning playing music in public.

Saturday’s bonfire saw hundreds of dollars worth of musical gear go up in smoke — much of it collected from wedding halls in the city.

It included a guitar, two other stringed instruments, a harmonium and a tabla — a type of drum — as well as amplifiers and speakers.

Women have borne the brunt of the new government regulations, and are not allowed in public unless wearing a hijab.

Afghanistan Taliban bonfire

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban create bonfire of ‘immoral’ music equipment

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories