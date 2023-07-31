BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
World

Tens of thousands evacuated as northern China hit by torrential rain

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

BEIJING: Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from flood-prone areas of Beijing as Typhoon Doksuri lashed China’s capital with heavy rain on Sunday and residents were urged to stay indoors.

The deadly storm has been sweeping northeast over China since Friday, when it careened into the southern Fujian province after battering the Philippines.

The Chinese capital and surrounding region were drenched over the weekend, with officials warning of potentially hazardous conditions including floods, swelling rivers, mudslides and landslides.

More than 27,000 people in high-risk areas of Beijing have been evacuated, and another 20,000 were relocated from parts of Hebei’s capital Shijiazhuang, state media said. Hundreds of millions of people in northern China, including in Beijing, remain under a red alert — the highest level — for heavy precipitation through at least Monday afternoon.

It is the first time since 2011 that such a heavy rainfall warning has been issued, according to local media.

Beijing residents were urged not to go outside unless necessary, advice that appeared widely heeded with the usually buzzing streets empty of many cars or pedestrians.

China rain flood

