Bajaur blast: US embassy extends deepest condolences

Press Release Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: The United States Embassy in Islamabad extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic blast in Bajaur district, northwestern Pakistan.

We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and caused harm to many others. Such acts of terror have no place in a peaceful and democratic society. We stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time.

We reiterate our commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

