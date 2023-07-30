BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Jul 30, 2023
Sports

Swiatek wins home WTA title in Warsaw

AFP Published 30 Jul, 2023 08:50pm

WARSAW: Iga Swiatek cruised to the title in her home tournament, the Warsaw Open with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over exhausted Laura Siegemund on Sunday.

The world No. 1 completed two busy days by sweeping aside her German opponent in 68 minutes for a second victory of the day.

“I wanted to put it all in and go for it. I’m pretty happy that I did,” Swiatek said in her winner’s speech.

The rain delays in the tournament meant Swiatek started Friday by playing her quarter-final and ended it by starting her semi-final against Yanina Wickmayer. She led 5-1 in the second set and had three match points before the Belgian fought back. Play was halted with the match finely balanced.

On Sunday, Wickmayer won a fifth straight game and reached deuce on Swiatek’s serve. The Pole wasted two more match points in the tiebreak before clinching a 6-1, 7-6 (8/6) victory.

In the final, Swiatek won the first nine games and never faced a break point as she overpowered the unseeded German.

“It’s not easy to play in Warsaw, but I’m so happy that we could manage and do everything we could today, after a pretty tiring day yesterday,” Swiatek said.

Siegemund had spent more than six hours on court on Saturday as she beat Lucrezia Stefanini and then compatriot Tatjana Maria, both in three sets, to reach a first final since 2017.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t put up more of a battle today, but it was a little bit too much yesterday,” Siegemund said. “The legs, they stayed at the hotel today.

