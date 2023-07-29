BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Pakistan

Rashid sees politics in a ‘decisive phase’ next month

PPI Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid said Friday that the country’s politics will enter the decisive phase from Aug 1.

Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister said the judiciary could give important decisions in line with the constitution and law.

“The decisions of judiciary are being mocked publicly. There is no respect for law, constitution and justice in the country these days,” he lamented. He said amendments to Article 224 and 230 were contrary to the constitution and therefore, the judiciary shouldn’t remain silent on it. The senior politician said the name of Ishaq Dar as nominee for caretaker prime minister became controversial the moment it was suggested. Criticising the prime minister, the AML chief alleged that Shehbaz Sharif was playing on both sides of the wicket and he was deceiving his brother.

“Shehbaz wants the caretaker government to act as his interim government but his wish will not be fulfilled,” he added. “It is not democracy to pass 29 bills in just one hour as this legislation has been done on the pressure of someone,” Rashid said.

He said the country was going through the darkest time in the history. The residences of people were attacked brazenly and children and women were picked up before moving them to undisclosed locations, he deplored.

“People can remain silent on this cruelty for their survival and honour but they will teach a lesson to these rulers on the polling day,” he reiterated.

