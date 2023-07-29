BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Pakistan

President for promoting compassion, tolerance, shunning difference

APP Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the countrymen for setting aside differences and promoting compassion, tolerance and consultation to become a united nation and work for the development of Pakistan.

In his message on Yaum-e-Ashura here on Friday, the President called for renewing the commitment to promoting the fundamental principles of Islam and adopting the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) and trying to imitate his courage and steadfastness in their lives.

He said on Yaum-e-Ashur, Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) rendered a great sacrifice at Karbala during the battle between truth and falsehood as well as for the protection of Islamic values. This battle was a struggle for the exaltation of Islam, which was characterized by a principled stance and unwavering bravery.

The President said that Imam Hussain’s stance against tyrant ruler Yazid was not for power or revenge rather it was a principled stand for justice, protection of Islamic values and protection of Islamic society from corruption and oppression.

“This courageous act teaches us that we should not bow to oppression and wrongdoing, and raise our voice against injustice, no matter what the cost,” he remarked.

Dr Arif Alvi development of Pakistan Yaum e Ashura

