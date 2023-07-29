President for promoting compassion, tolerance, shunning difference

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the countrymen for setting aside differences and promoting compassion, tolerance and consultation to become a united nation and work for the development of Pakistan.

In his message on Yaum-e-Ashura here on Friday, the President called for renewing the commitment to promoting the fundamental principles of Islam and adopting the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) and trying to imitate his courage and steadfastness in their lives.

He said on Yaum-e-Ashur, Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) rendered a great sacrifice at Karbala during the battle between truth and falsehood as well as for the protection of Islamic values. This battle was a struggle for the exaltation of Islam, which was characterized by a principled stance and unwavering bravery.

The President said that Imam Hussain’s stance against tyrant ruler Yazid was not for power or revenge rather it was a principled stand for justice, protection of Islamic values and protection of Islamic society from corruption and oppression.

“This courageous act teaches us that we should not bow to oppression and wrongdoing, and raise our voice against injustice, no matter what the cost,” he remarked.