Jul 29, 2023
Pakistan

Eight dacoits killed in encounter with Kashmore police

NNI Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

KASHMORE: Eight notorious dacoits were killed and many others got hurt in a police encounter in the Katcha area of Kashmore on Friday.

According to SSP Amjad Ahmad Sheikh, eight notorious dacoits were taken down and a number of others got injured in an encounter with the marauders in Ghailpur Katcha area.

Some of the slain bandits were identified as Janoo Ander, Somar Sher, Nazroo Sher, and Mashero Sher. The identification of remaining dacoits was under way, the SSP added.

The SSP said that Rs10 million bounties had been announced on Janoo Ander, Nazroo Sher and Mashero Sher. A few years back, Janoo Ander attacked a petrol pump and killed 12 people.

The encounter between the police and dacoits was still going on till the filing of this report. SSP Amjad Sheih vowed to press on the action until all the dacoits are eliminated. A large contingent of police was called as reinforcement in Kashmore.

