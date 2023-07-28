LWMC cancels holidays of staff

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has suspended the holidays of operations staff on Ashura (Saturday).

As per the details shared by the LWMC on Thursday, as a part of the cleanliness plan for Ashura, more than 600 workers have been deputed on procession routes and would remain active to execute the cleaning operation in three shifts. Moreover, 120 ‘Imam Bargahs’ have been washed across the city.

Commenting on the arrangement, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that to keep the city clean during festivals and religious events was their topmost priority and the department was on its toes to facilitate the citizens.

“We were ensuring cleanliness of graveyard across the city before Ashura, including Miani Sahib Graveyard, Baba Jamil Shah Graveyard Shahdara, Mughlia Graveyard, Kashmiri Graveyard Baghbanpura, Graveyard Basti Saidan Shah, Bohranwala Graveyard and Mian Meer Graveyard,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023