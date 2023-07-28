UNSC report sounds the alarm bell about surge in activities of TTP in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report has rung the alarm bell about the increasing activities of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan and its possible attempt to provide an umbrella to a range of foreign groups such as al-Qaeda, Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-KP), East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), and others for their terror operations.

The UNSC Monitoring Team’s 32nd report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team pursuant to resolutions 1526 (2004) and 2253 (2015), submitted to the UNSC Committee, has provided detailed assessments of the various terrorist groups other terrorist groups in Afghanistan, besides their presence in other countries.

About the TTP, the report mentioned that member states assess that TTP is gaining momentum in its operations against Pakistan.

Since the reunification with several splinter groups, it pointed out that TTP has aspired to re-establish control of territory in Pakistan after being emboldened by the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

It added that TTP is focused on high-value targets in border areas and soft targets in urban areas. It stated that the TTP capability is assessed as not matching its ambition, given that it does not control territory and lacks popular appeal in the tribal areas.

In June, it added that certain TTP elements were relocated away from the border area, as part of the Taliban’s efforts to reign in the group under pressure from the government of Pakistan.

“Member states are concerned that TTP could become a regional threat if it continues to have a safe operating base in Afghanistan. Some member states registered concern that TTP might provide an umbrella under which a range of foreign groups operate, or even coalesce, avoiding attempts at control by the Taliban. One Member State noted the possibility of AQIS [al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent] and TTP merging. It assessed AQIS to be providing guidance to TTP for conducting increased attacks within Pakistan,” the report warned.

It further mentioned that it was also reported that ETIM/TIP training camps in Kunar Province were being used for TTP fighters.

It added that some member states estimate that the strength of ETIM/TIP varies between 300 and 1,200 fighters in Afghanistan.

“Regional countries reported that the group [TTP] continued to acquire weapons and created new bases in Afghanistan,” it further noted.

It stated that the TTP actively expanded the scope of its operations and built operational bases and armouries in Baghlan Province, while retaining its presence in Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Logar, Kunar and Sari Pul provinces of Afghanistan.

“ETIM/TIP continues to recruit fighters of various nationalities in an effort to internationalise,” read the report.

It added that one member state reported that the group formulated a long-term plan to train young fighters, with hundreds already trained; engaged in drug trafficking to raise funds; and actively carries out mining activities and smuggling to provide logistical support for the group.

It also stated that some member states reported that the group had developed links with ISIL-K, jointly publishing propaganda posters, and reported some ETIM/TIP members joining ISIL-K operations.

In its report, the monitoring team noted that member states reported that Afghanistan remained a place of global significance for terrorism, with approximately 20 terrorist groups operating in the country.

“One Member State assessed that the goal of those terrorist groups is to spread their respective influence across the regions and to build theocratic quasi-state entities,” it further warned.

“The relationship between the Taliban and al-Qaeda remains close and symbiotic. For the most part, al-Qaeda operates covertly in Afghanistan to help promote the narrative that the Taliban comply with agreements not to use Afghan soil for terrorist purposes,” said the report.

Under the patronage of high-ranking officials of the de-facto Taliban authorities, the report added that al-Qaeda members infiltrate law enforcement agencies and public administration bodies, ensuring the security of al-Qaeda cells dispersed throughout the country.

