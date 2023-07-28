BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Cotton market: modest business ahead of Ashura holidays

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:02am

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained steady on Thursday and the trading volume remained low due to rains in the cotton areas of Sindh and Punjab.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

Around, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur, 200 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 600 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund and 200 bales of Kacha Kho were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,935 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 345 per kg.

