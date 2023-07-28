Islamabad and Rawalpindi put on high alert

ISLAMABAD: The Law Enforcement Agencies put security on high alert in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and deployed a heavy contingent of security personnel in different areas in connection with Muharram-ul-Harram.

A senior official of the police said that over 14,000 security personnel including city police, Pakistan Rangers, and Frontier Constabulary (FC) have been deployed for guarding over 965 processions and 181 religious gatherings.

As per the security plan, closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, scanners, and walk-through gates have been installed at various routes of processions. The Law Enforcement Agencies would also conduct aerial surveillance through helicopter of Majalis and processions, he said.

He said that under the security plan, police would conduct checking of participants of majalis and processions by using metal detectors. Under the plan that security arrangements have been made in three to four-kilometer radius around the main procession, cellular service is likely to be suspended in the city.

The main procession will be taken out from the Markazi Imambargah in G-6/2 and will culminate at the same venue after passing through the traditional route. He said that the route of the main procession of “Ashura” have been sealed completely through razor wires as well as concrete blocks and streets leading to the main processions also been barricaded.

He said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directed all senior officers to ensure the participants of the processions pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions are strictly observed. Directives have also been issued for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

The IGP also issued directives for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad Capital Police and lower subordinates.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also devised a traffic plan to avoid any inconvenience to road users and special deployment should be made for smooth flow of traffic at alternate routes when processions will be carried out.

