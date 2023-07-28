BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad and Rawalpindi put on high alert

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Law Enforcement Agencies put security on high alert in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and deployed a heavy contingent of security personnel in different areas in connection with Muharram-ul-Harram.

A senior official of the police said that over 14,000 security personnel including city police, Pakistan Rangers, and Frontier Constabulary (FC) have been deployed for guarding over 965 processions and 181 religious gatherings.

As per the security plan, closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, scanners, and walk-through gates have been installed at various routes of processions. The Law Enforcement Agencies would also conduct aerial surveillance through helicopter of Majalis and processions, he said.

He said that under the security plan, police would conduct checking of participants of majalis and processions by using metal detectors. Under the plan that security arrangements have been made in three to four-kilometer radius around the main procession, cellular service is likely to be suspended in the city.

The main procession will be taken out from the Markazi Imambargah in G-6/2 and will culminate at the same venue after passing through the traditional route. He said that the route of the main procession of “Ashura” have been sealed completely through razor wires as well as concrete blocks and streets leading to the main processions also been barricaded.

He said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directed all senior officers to ensure the participants of the processions pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions are strictly observed. Directives have also been issued for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

The IGP also issued directives for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad Capital Police and lower subordinates.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also devised a traffic plan to avoid any inconvenience to road users and special deployment should be made for smooth flow of traffic at alternate routes when processions will be carried out.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

law enforcement agencies majalis Muharram ul Harram

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad and Rawalpindi put on high alert

Classified information disclosure: Senate passes bill proposing up to 5 years in jail

MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

Senate body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Bill 2023’

Windfall profits of sectors/industries ‘Additional Tax’ applicable for last three tax years from TY23

Public, private firms alike: Reintroduced tax on bonus shares applicable

Tariff determination: Nepra backs ‘SOFR’ benchmark in place of Libor

Greenfield refinery project in Balochistan: 4 SOEs to join hands

PM ties prosperity to implementation of SIFC vision

Caretaker setup: PML-N, PPP yet to find common ground

Sales tax audit procedure redefined

Read more stories