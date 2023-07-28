Brand Bolta hai

TEXT: The slogan "Aafiyat se Jeetay Raho!" resonates with the principles upon which this organization was established in 1948 by its founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said

As the medical industry continues to advance globally, it is witnessing scientific breakthroughs that are revolutionizing the field. In spite of this progress, a considerable portion of the population experiences a range of physical, mental, or spiritual disorders and afflictions. In pursuit of remedies, health-seekers pursue and investigate diverse approaches to healing, including allopathic, homeopathic, Ayurvedic, and even spiritual modalities. It is pertinent to question the efficacy of these healthcare systems in terms of their ability to provide relief from diseases. Moreover, we must assess whether these various branches of medicine that address our ailments have been successful in delivering permanent treatments for them or not.

This necessitates a re-evaluation of current practices and an exploration of new horizons to enhance health standards. A change in perceptions is needed to tackle such a complex issue. Perhaps it is time to reconsider the conventional saying "prevention is better than cure", and adopt a new collective approach that centers on "prevention is the only cure" with a strong emphasis on the concept of Aafiyat (wellness).

Under the leadership of President (Ms. Sadia Rashid), Hamdard Pakistan has adopted a new corporate slogan: "Aafiyat Se Jeetay Raho!" This Wellness message encompasses a combination of both physical well-being and mental well-being. While health can be maintained by adhering to principles of hygiene, a sense of security and tranquility is attained through adopting correct beliefs. The promotion of wellness becomes more important when a majority of individuals who consider themselves healthy are, in fact, not truly healthy but rather in a state of infirmity, which is a transitional state that lies between health and disease, wherein the identification of disease causes and preemptive recovery are readily attainable prior to the onset of illness.

As a responsible healthcare organization, Hamdard Pakistan not only provides a much-needed affordable, and effective alternative healthcare system but also takes numerous initiatives under the theme ‘Aafiyat’ to promote awareness about healthy lifestyles. At Hamdard, we firmly believe that a healthier population translates to a more productive workforce. For this, it is essential to foster a mindset that mobilizes people and instills a sense of hygiene awareness in addressing all health-related issues.

Notably, all of Hamdard's initiatives directly align with its mission to serve and advance the healthcare sector. And through its mission, Hamdard Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment of disseminating the message of wellness. Our team at Hamdard Pakistan comprises Hakims, medical doctors, public health specialists, scientists, healthcare experts, and other professionals who are motivated by our slogan of serving the nation to the best of their abilities.

As a leading healthcare organization, Hamdard Pakistan proactively manages multidimensional engagements such as awareness campaigns regarding proper nutrition, positive thinking, and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and strives to make Pakistan an environment-sensitive society. Moreover, Hamdard Pakistan works closely with provincial ministries of health and advices them on matters related to Tibb-i-Unani (Unani medicine) while offering support for prevention, treatment, health-related challenges and care services across the entire healthcare sector. Alhamdulillah, Hamdard Pakistan's interventions span all aspects of the national healthcare landscape. During crises and humanitarian emergencies, our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives through the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan come into play.

The slogan "Aafiyat se Jeetay Raho!" resonates with the principles upon which this organization was established in 1948 by its founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, a remarkable social reformer and visionary. It is our desire that our nation embraces and supports our vision, and that other stakeholders join us in this mission of building a healthier nation. May Allah bless Pakistan. Ameen!

Fatema Zahra Munir Ahmed

Managing Director & CEO | Hamdard Pakistan

