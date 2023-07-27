BAFL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
BIPL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.3%)
DGKC 54.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.74%)
FABL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.45%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HBL 90.10 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.88%)
HUBC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.76%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 92.25 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (6.28%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.64%)
PPL 73.20 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.72%)
PRL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
SSGC 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
TRG 104.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By 48.3 (1.02%)
BR30 16,859 Increased By 411.3 (2.5%)
KSE100 47,127 Increased By 444.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,823 Increased By 131.1 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Norwegian woman, Nepali guide set record for summit of 14 ‘super peaks’: team

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2023 12:12pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

ISLAMABAD: A Norwegian woman and her Nepali guide set the record Thursday for the fastest summit of all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre (26,000-feet) mountains, their team said in a statement.

Kristin Harila and Tenjin Sherpa completed the feat in three months and one day after summiting Pakistan’s K2, the last peak on their quest.

The record reflects “their unwavering determination, teamwork, and sheer tenacity throughout this monumental endeavour”, the team statement said.

“Harila and Lama’s collaboration has showcased the essence of mountaineering unity, transcending borders and cultures to achieve greatness together.”

The pair surpassed Nepal-born British adventurer Nirmal Purja’s record of six months and six days, set in 2019.

Kristin Harila Norwegian woman Nepali guide Tenjin Sherpa

Comments

1000 characters

Norwegian woman, Nepali guide set record for summit of 14 ‘super peaks’: team

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Economy, engagement with global institutions: Caretaker setup given extra powers ahead of elections

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

Israel troops kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank: ministry

Putin hosts African leaders in Russia after grain deal exit

Sri Lanka lose Madushka after Pakistan declare with 410 lead

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

Read more stories