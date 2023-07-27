BAFL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.24%)
Jul 27, 2023
Sri Lanka lose Madushka after Pakistan declare with 410 lead

AFP Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 12:07pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka lost opener Nishan Madushka after Pakistan declared their first innings with a lead of 410 runs on the fourth morning of the second Test in Colombo on Thursday.

Sri Lanka were 81 for one at lunch in their second innings, still trailing the tourists by 329.

Pakistan posted 576-5, adding 13 runs to their overnight score before their declaration, with concussion substitute Mohammad Rizwan reaching 50 off 67 balls.

Rizwan scored three fours in the second over and put on 108 runs with overnight partner Agha Salman, on 132, after Abdullah Shafique departed on 201 in day three’s final session.

The hosts started strongly with an opening stand of 69 before left-arm spinner Noman Ali bowled Madushka for 33 with his first ball of the day. Madushka hit four fours and a six.

Pakistan’s Shafique hits maiden double ton

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, on 36, was batting alongside Kusal Mendis, on 11, at the break.

The left-handed Karunaratne started cautiously but soon hit boundaries off Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, with Madushka joining the charge until his departure.

Pakistan, eyeing a series sweep after winning the first Test, have held all the aces after bundling out Sri Lanka for 166, with Shafique’s maiden Test double ton guiding them to a mammoth total.

Shafique, a 23-year-old opener playing his 14th Test, put on three century stands, including a 124-run fifth-wicket partnership with Salman.

