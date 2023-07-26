BAFL 39.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.62%)
Pakistan’s Shafique hits maiden double ton

AFP Published 26 Jul, 2023 03:57pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique struck his maiden Test double century Wednesday to put the tourists in command on day three of the second match against Sri Lanka.

Shafique, who began the day on 87, reached 200 in the final session with a single off Asitha Fernando, taking off his helmet and pointing to his name on the back of his jersey in Colombo.

The 23-year-old, who has hit 19 fours and four sixes so far this innings, is playing his 14th Test since debuting against Bangladesh at Chattogram in 2021.

Pakistan’s lead has crossed 290 in response to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 166.

