BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from July 26, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Economy, engagement with global institutions: Caretaker setup given extra powers ahead of elections
- KSE-100 up 265 points, settles near 46,700
- Ministry of Finance expects inflation ‘to ease out’ in July
- Joint session of Parliament approves amendments to Election Act 2017
- Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami
- Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov
- Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s latest plea in Toshakhana case
- CPI reading likely to decrease in July: brokerage house
