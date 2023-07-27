BAFL 39.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
BIPL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
DGKC 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.42%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGL 11.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 88.86 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.42%)
HUBC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.18%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
OGDC 88.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.42%)
PAEL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
PIOC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PPL 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
PRL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.81%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 4,797 Increased By 53.8 (1.14%)
BR30 16,777 Increased By 329.2 (2%)
KSE100 47,116 Increased By 433.2 (0.93%)
KSE30 16,795 Increased By 103.1 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 26, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 08:54am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Economy, engagement with global institutions: Caretaker setup given extra powers ahead of elections

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 up 265 points, settles near 46,700

Read here for details.

  • Ministry of Finance expects inflation ‘to ease out’ in July

Read here for details.

  • Joint session of Parliament approves amendments to Election Act 2017

Read here for details.

  • Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov

Read here for details.

  • Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s latest plea in Toshakhana case

Read here for details.

  • CPI reading likely to decrease in July: brokerage house

Read here for details.

