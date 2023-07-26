Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s latest plea in Toshakhana case

The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking a stay in trial court proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Musarrat Hilali, took up Imran’s plea today. Rejecting it, the SC referred the case back to the Islamabad High Court.

The apex court also asked Imran to approach the IHC regarding the matter and disposed of the petition.

Last year in October, the Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified Imran from his parliamentary membership for filing “false” and “incorrect declaration” in his statement of assets and liabilities for the year 2020-21 filed with the electoral entity.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had filed a reference last year against Imran alleging that he had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

This year in May, Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Hamayun Dilawar indicted Imran in the case and rejected his petition challenging the maintainability of the reference.

Admissibility of Toshakhana case: IHC issues notices to respondents in response to IK’s petition

The PTI chairman then moved the IHC, which sent the case back to the trial court for re-examination.

Following the IHC ruling, Imran had moved the SC and urged the apex court to set aside the high court’s directive.