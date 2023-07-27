May 9 protests: Court asks IK to join investigation, extends his bail till 31st

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in six cases registered in connection with May 9 protests till July 31 and directed him to join the investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, extended the interim bail of the PTI chief till July 31 in the cases registered against Khan in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations. PTI chief’s counsel, Sher Afzal Marwat, appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the judge inquired about the PTI chief.

Afzal Marwat told the court that his client is in Supreme Court; therefore, he is filing an exemption application for his client.

He further told the court that an application was pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding those cases. The court had issued order that the district court should not conduct hearing of these cases till a decision on our pending application.

At this, the judge told the PTI chief’s lawyer to inform the accused to ensure his attendance till 1:30 pm. The prosecutor told the court that the accused was a former prime minister and full proof security arrangements had been put in place for him. The court took a short break.

After the break, Afzal Marwat told the court that “due to security reasons we have filed an application seeking transfer of court.” The court ordered to decide the matter within three days.

He requested the court to approve the exemption application.

The prosecutor objected to the exemption application and said “the accused is present in the federal capital and he should have appeared before the court. Why the accused is avoiding appearing before the court,” the judge asked the defence counsel.

The prosecutor said the accused had so far not joined the investigation. PTI chief’s counsel said “the mother of the investigation officer (IO) has died and he has returned from Quetta yesterday. The IO is not giving us time for joining the investigation,” he said.

The court approved the PTI chief’s exemption application and directed the PTI chief to join the investigation. The PTI chairman’s counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till August 2.

However, the court rejected the PTI chairman’s lawyer’s request and adjourned the hearing of the case till July 31.

