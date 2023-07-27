Health Dept finalises arrangements for 9th-10th of Muharram

LAHORE: The Punjab health department has finalized the necessary arrangements to provide healthcare facilities to the people on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

As per directions of the health department, duties have been assigned to doctors and paramedics, while the availability of medicines has also been ensured in public sector hospitals. Separate beds would be allocated for wounded Azadars so that other patients coming to the emergency ward could be treated promptly.

Sources in the health department told the Business Recorder that ambulances and health staff would accompany Muharram processions. At the same time, there will be arrangements at Imam Bargahs.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said foolproof arrangements would be ensured during Ashura in compliance with the directions of the Punjab Health Department. He stated that foolproof arrangements would be ensured during Ashura. He directed for keeping ample life-saving drugs in the emergency ward during the Ashura.

He said that medical equipment should be completely functional and all the staff must be alert during these days. He directed that separate beds be fixed for wounded Azadars so that other patients coming to the emergency ward could be treated uninterrupted.

On the other hand, rescuers in all districts are performing emergency duties as per emergency plans for Muharram-ul-Harram following the directions issued by the Punjab government.

As per emergency plans, 6979 rescuers would be deployed during the 9th and 10th Muharram to provide rescue and medical cover to 1033 processions/events. All these rescuers would be deputed in three shifts at 1033 key points established across Punjab. These key points include 1115 motorbike rescue service, 560 emergency ambulances, 178 fire vehicles, and 31 rescue vehicles would be established throughout all districts of Punjab.

Likewise, 1033 specialized rescue teams would also be deputed at major processions venues to provide emergency cover during Muharram in all districts of Punjab. All districts have started implementing contingency plans for providing emergency cover to sensitive localities identified in the District Emergency Board meetings.

In Lahore, 362 rescuers will be positioned strategically to provide emergency cover with 32 ambulances and 86 motorbikes. Special rescue teams will be stationed at Karbala Gamay Shah, Imamia Colony, Nissar Haveli, and other sensitive places in Lahore. Furthermore, additional rescue teams shall also remain on stand-by position.

According to the plan, all mobile posts and ambulances with medical kits will be moving along with the processions to provide immediate medical treatment to mourners. Furthermore, the leaves of the emergency staff shall be restricted during Ashura.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer stated that routine rescue operations will continue in addition to Muharram’s duties. In case of any emergency, dial 1122 immediately.

