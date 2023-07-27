BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
Torrential rains disrupt routine life in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

LAHORE: Torrential rains in different areas of Lahore on Wednesday disrupted routine life. The city received heavy rain in different areas of the city that lasted for around three hours, making the weather pleasant.

However, the respite from sultry weather did not last long, as flooded roads frustrated the commuters. Lakshmi Chowk received the most rain where 141 mm was recorded, followed by 140 mm at Pani Wala Talab, 137 mm at Gulshan-e-Ravi, 100 mm at Qurtaba Chowk, 51 mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 50 mm at Iqbal Town, 48 mm at Samanabad, 32 mm at Jail Road and 43 mm at Mughalpura.

The heavy downpour inundated the major roads and streets of the city, which caused problems for the citizens and affected the flow of traffic.

Moreover, several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) also tripped due to the rain, leaving many people with power in many areas. The Lesco officials said that the feeders will be restored after the rain.

Meanwhile, Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed visited various parts of the city to monitor the draining of rainwater from roads.

On this occasion, he directed the Wasa field staff to speed up the drainage operation and all the officers and staff should remain active until the rainwater was cleared from roads and the traffic flow was restored.

