Cabinet committee for improving dengue surveillance

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

LAHORE: In a recent meeting focused on reviewing measures to control dengue and smog while improving DHQ and THQ hospitals, the Cabinet Committee on dengue issued crucial instructions to tackle the ongoing challenges.

Chaired by Caretaker provincial ministers Dr Jamal Nasir, Dr Javed Akram, and Mansoor Qadir, the meeting saw the participation of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, administrative secretaries from various departments, and other concerned officers. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners also took part through a video link.

During the meeting, Dr Jamal Nasir, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary Health, emphasised the significance of authentic data for successful dengue control efforts. He revealed that the Health Department had formulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for ensuring quality control in private laboratories.

