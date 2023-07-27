BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
BIPL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 55.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.88%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
FFL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.76%)
HUBC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.96%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
MLCF 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
OGDC 88.76 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (2.26%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
PIOC 92.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.72%)
PPL 71.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.57%)
PRL 16.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,803 Increased By 59.8 (1.26%)
BR30 16,804 Increased By 356.3 (2.17%)
KSE100 47,145 Increased By 462.9 (0.99%)
KSE30 16,811 Increased By 119.7 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rafale sales help France reach arms exports record

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

PARIS: France said Wednesday its arms exports hit a record last year, helped by Rafale aircraft sales, in a context of rising global defence spending after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

French weapons exports totalled 27 billion euros ($30 billion) in 2022, up from 11.7 billion euros the previous year, the ministry said in its annual report to parliament, seen by AFP.

France is the world’s third biggest arms exporting nation, after the United States and Russia.

A contract with the United Arab Emirates for 80 Rafale combat aircraft alone contributed more than 16 billion euros to the French total.

Indonesia placed a firm order for six Rafale, as did Greece, further cementing the global success of the fighter made by Dassault Aviation.

Since then, India has signed a memorandum of understanding for 26 Rafale for navy use, after 36 were delivered for its air force.

Greece last year also ordered three French defence and intervention frigates, and signed maintenance and associated weaponry contracts.

Poland in December agreed to buy two French observation satellites.

“The appreciation of French weaponry goes beyond the Rafale,” Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in the report. “It has become a global reference in a wide capacity range, including missiles, frigates, submarines, artillery, helicopters radars and observation satellites.”

The French arms exports record comes as global military spending is higher than at any point in the past three decades.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), worldwide military spending in 2022 — the year that Russia attacked Ukraine — reached $2.24 trillion, representing 2.2 percent of the world’s gross domestic product.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Sebastien Lecornu Rafale aircraft global military French arms

Comments

1000 characters

Rafale sales help France reach arms exports record

PM calls for devising extensive export policy

Economy very much on track: PM

Policy continuation, forex financing a must for growth

Toshakhana case: SC rejects PTI chief’s plea to stay criminal proceedings

Investment Board Ordinance 2001: Cabinet approves draft amendment bill

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov

Foreign investors: Repatriation of profit, dividend dives to 18-year low

Interbank, open market: Import of cash USD to help narrow rate differences: expert

Read more stories