No country can progress without better law, order situation: minister

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that no country can progress without ensuring better law and order situation and protection of the lives and properties of the citizens.

Addressing the passing out parade of the 38th Basic Recruits Course at the Police Lines Headquarters, he said that the police serve as a frontline force for the maintenance of law and order and the protection of the lives and properties of the people. Policing is a sacred duty, expressing the confidence that the police personnel will dispense their duties with the spirit of serving the masses, he said.

He said that the recent recruitment of 1,751 personnel into the ranks of Islamabad Capital Police, the largest recruitment drive in the nation's history, included 208 women. The selection was based on merit and transparency rather than political, linguistic, or regional affiliations.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the jawans for choosing the path of service through the police force. Your dedication and commitment to safeguarding the life, property, and honour of the citizens are commendable and praiseworthy,” he said.

“The primary purpose of the state is to protect the lives and property of its citizens. The most crucial responsibility of a police official is to safeguard the lives and property of the people, and it is both a duty and a form of worship,” said the Interior minister.

He further stated that he was surprised to learn that the police, who symbolize the federal capital, do not have access to good hospitals for treatment, their children cannot attend reputable educational institutions, and their salaries are lower compared to other institutions. In a bid to enhance public convenience further, he said the establishment of five new police stations and the laying of the foundation stone for the new Women Police Station building has taken place.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, speaking on the occasion, assured that city police will remain resolute in its commitment to maintaining law and order in the federal capital, utilising all available resources effectively. The City police always dedicated to upholding law and order in the federal capital. Every officer and young recruit in the police force is wholeheartedly committed to public service, performing their duties with unwavering dedication and passion, he said.

