BAFL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.48%)
BOP 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
DGKC 55.32 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.95%)
FABL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.09%)
HUBC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
MLCF 31.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
OGDC 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.86%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
PIOC 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.51%)
PPL 70.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
TRG 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.55%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,722 Increased By 22.5 (0.48%)
BR30 16,375 Increased By 25.3 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,567 Increased By 149.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,640 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GSK raises 2023 earnings guidance on strong second-quarter sales

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 12:28pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: GSK raised its full-year profit and sales guidance on Wednesday after its second-quarter earnings beat expectations, helped by strong sales of its shingles vaccine Shingrix and HIV medicines.

The London-listed drugmaker now expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 14%-17% for the year, up from its earlier expectations of 12%-15%.

The company now expects sales to increase by 8% to 10% this year, compared with 6% to 8% previously and for adjusted operating profit to increase between 11 to 13%, up from 10% to 12%.

“We have delivered another excellent quarter of performance, with strong sales and earnings growth, notably in HIV and vaccines, and continued strengthening of the R&D pipeline and product portfolio,” CEO Emma Walmsley said in a statement.

The better-than-expected results may further help revive investor confidence in Walmsley’s strategy, coming a year after the company spun off its consumer health business, Haleon, in its most radical shake-up in 20 years.

The British drugmaker has lagged rivals in recent years, with some investors and analysts worried about the strength of its pipeline of drugs in development and costly US litigation over discontinued heartburn drug Zantac.

The company also reported an adjusted profit of 38.8 pence per share for the quarter, on sales of about 7.18 billion pounds ($9.26 billion).

Analysts were expecting a profit of 34.7 pence per share on sales of about 6.77 billion pounds, according to company-compiled consensus estimates. Sales of Shingrix, the company’s top-selling drug, generated 880 million pounds, beating analyst estimates of 872 million pounds.

The results highlighted the strength of GSK’s underlying business driven by HIV and vaccines, Dani Saurymper, a portfolio manager at Pacific Asset Management, and a GSK shareholder, said.

But without an update on the Zantac litigation or change in pipeline outlook, the shares may continue to lag peers, he said.

GSK

Comments

1000 characters

GSK raises 2023 earnings guidance on strong second-quarter sales

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Read more stories