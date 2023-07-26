BAFL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
DGKC 55.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.19%)
FABL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HBL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.09%)
HUBC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
MLCF 31.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
OGDC 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
PIOC 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 70.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.45%)
UNITY 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,722 Increased By 22.4 (0.48%)
BR30 16,374 Increased By 24 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,565 Increased By 147.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,640 Increased By 26.1 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Rolls-Royce raises forecasts powered by civil, defence units

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 12:25pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce raised its full-year operating profit forecast to between 1.2 billion and 1.4 billion pounds ($1.6-1.8 billion) after delivering a stronger-than-expected first half driven by its civil and defence units.

The company had previously expected profit of between 0.8 billion and 1 billion pounds this year.

The market was forecasting 934 million pounds.

Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic, who joined the company in January, said his turnaround programme had started well, with progress already evident in the first-half outcome and raised full-year guidance.

“Despite a challenging external environment, notably supply chain constraints, we are starting to see the early impact of our transformation in all our divisions,” he said on Wednesday.

Rolls Royce

Comments

1000 characters

Rolls-Royce raises forecasts powered by civil, defence units

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Read more stories