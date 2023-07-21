BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Oil edges higher on lower US crude stocks

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

LONDON: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday on lower US crude inventories and strong crude imports by China, but a weaker demand outlook kept investors cautious.

September Brent futures climbed 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.84 a barrel by 12:56 p.m. EDT (1756 GMT). August US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 65 cents, or 0.9%, to $76 a barrel.

The August WTI contract expires on Thursday. The more active September WTI crude was 46 cents, or 0.6%, higher at $75.75.

In the previous session, prices fell after data showed US inventories fell less than analysts expected.

“It wasn’t a huge draw that some in the market were hoping for, and that’s partially because gasoline demand is lower than it could be for this time of year,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

China’s economic recovery following its end to COVID-19 curbs has fallen short of expectations. Its oil imports year-on-year surged by nearly half in June, but at the same time stock levels rose to near an all-time high. Traders said China had been pragmatically buying discounted Russian crude.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency have said China’s demand is expected to continue to rise in the second half of this year and remain the main driver of global growth.

China’s imports of crude oil from Russia hit an all-time high in June, Chinese government data showed on Thursday, even as discounts against international benchmarks narrowed.

Crude prices may struggle to find a clear direction given a mixed global demand outlook in the next few weeks, Citi analysts said in a note.

Demand is “a mixed picture with stronger gasoline and jet fuel demand, but weaker petchems and diesel,” the analysts said.

Brent crude prices have broken through to a higher range this month, after being stuck at $72-$78 in May and June, the Citi analysts added, after Saudi output cuts and geopolitical risks supported demand.

