BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Host country pact signed: IFAD to set up office in Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have signed a host country agreement aims at providing the IFAD to set up its country office in Islamabad.

The agreement was signed by Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and IFAD President Alvaro Lario, Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the host country agreement, the country office of IFAD will be set up in Islamabad. The agreement will formalize the already existing substantial cooperation between Pakistan and IFAD. IFAD’s current portfolio across Pakistan totals US$ 673 m, which is the second-highest IFAD undertaking in the world.

It stated that there are five ongoing IFAD projects in Pakistan in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and South Punjab, with a sixth project forthcoming in Sindh.

The IFAD projects are in the areas of nutrition, women empowerment, climate change and youth engagement. The IFAD is an important partner for Pakistan in its efforts towards ensuring national food security, climate resilience and rural poverty reduction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Foreign Office Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister IFAD Alvaro Lario IFAD projects

Comments

1000 characters

Host country pact signed: IFAD to set up office in Islamabad

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Raja rejects Dar for caretaker PM

Proposed amendments to ECP bill finalized, joint session told

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Cypher inquiry: FIA team questions IK for over 2 hours

Read more stories