Indus, Kabul rivers: NDMA warns of flash floods, urban flooding in catchment areas

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of flash floods and urban flooding in the catchment areas of the Rivers Indus and Kabul from July 27 to July 30 owing to expected heavy rainfalls.

The warning was issued here during a high-level meeting of the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Acting Chairman NDMA to review and discuss the water reservoirs situation in the country with the key stakeholders.

The session was attended by representatives of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Federal Flood Commission (FFC), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, State Disaster Management Authority and Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMAs/SDMA/GBDMA), Armed Forces, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Mangla and Tarbela Dam Management Authorities, SUPARCO, and Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW), a news release said.

The representative of the Federal Flood Division (FFD) during the meeting informed the participants that there is less chance of rainfalls over catchment areas of major rivers during the next 24 hours, however, heavy rain spells are expected from 27th to 30th July over catchment areas of Rivers Indus and Kabul which may trigger flash flooding and high flows in tributaries of these rivers.

The acting chairman NDMA instructed relevant departments to strengthen coordination among all relevant departments to streamline disaster mitigation and contingency plans. He also emphasized undertaking public awareness campaigns to maximize the general public’s knowledge of risks associated with monsoon season and enhance vigilant monitoring of rivers and reservoirs during monsoon season.

The Tarbela Dam Management briefed that 80 percent has been filled of its full capacity, howsoever there is no flood-like situation expected and impacts on the downstream population as of now.

The Mangla Dam Management Authority briefed that the facility is nearly 76 percent filled of its full capacity and experiencing low-level flood conditions. It was informed that detailed mock exercises were planned with relevant authorities to handle monsoon contingencies.

The SUPARCO provided updates on the current situation of Badswat Glacial Lake and shared satellite images of hazard-prone GLOF sites in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PCIW briefed about the current situation of Indian Dams including Bakhra, Pong, and Thein and informed that releases from these reservoirs are still within limits.

