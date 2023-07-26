Lack of quorum: Sindh Assembly sitting adjourned

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly session on Tuesday was put off without taking up a single piece of legislation.

PPP’s Ghanwer Khan Isran, who was the Panel Chairman, postponed the sitting, which was meant for the private members’ bills and resolutions for lack of a quorum.

Now the assembly’s proceedings will be held on Wednesday. Ghanwer reached the Speaker’s podium at 11 am, when only 20 out of 168 members were present in the house.

He immediately put off the sitting without waiting for members to turn up for the Tuesday’s legislation.

Normally, the house starts its proceedings late between one hour and two hours.

The house postponement left a huge volume of the private members legislation unattended.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023