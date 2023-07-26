Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
HBL Growth Fund 30.06.2023 12% Interim Cash
Dividend 19.07.2023
HBL Investment Fund 30.06.2023 04% Interim Cash
Dividend 19.07.2023
HBL Total Treasury 30.06.2023 14% Interim Cash
(ETF) Dividend 19.07.2023
================================================================================
