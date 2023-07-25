Indian skipper Kaur suspended by ICC for Code of Conduct breaches

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will miss two international matches and be fined 75% of her match fee following two breaches of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct, the sport’s governing body said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old also received three demerit points on her disciplinary record after she expressed frustration over her dismissal by hitting the wickets with her bat during the third match of the Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka last week.

“She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to ‘showing dissent at an umpire’s decision,’” the ICC said in a statement.

“Kaur was also fined… for a Level 1 offence relating to ‘public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match’ when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match.”

The ICC said she admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed, due to which there will be no formal hearing.