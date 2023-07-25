BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Indian skipper Kaur suspended by ICC for Code of Conduct breaches

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 09:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will miss two international matches and be fined 75% of her match fee following two breaches of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct, the sport’s governing body said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old also received three demerit points on her disciplinary record after she expressed frustration over her dismissal by hitting the wickets with her bat during the third match of the Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka last week.

“She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to ‘showing dissent at an umpire’s decision,’” the ICC said in a statement.

“Kaur was also fined… for a Level 1 offence relating to ‘public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match’ when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match.”

The ICC said she admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed, due to which there will be no formal hearing.

Icc Code of conduct Harmanpreet Kaur

