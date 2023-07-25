BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Unilever profit jumps on asset sale, higher prices

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2023 07:03pm

LONDON: British consumer goods giant Unilever on Tuesday said its net profit jumped more than a fifth in the first half thanks to an asset sale and price increases.

Profit after tax rose 22 percent to 3.54 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in the six months to the end of June from a year earlier, said the maker of products ranging from Magnum ice cream and Cif surface cleaner to Dove soap.

Unilever said it gained 497 million euros from the sale of personal-care business Suave in North America, adding it had passed on higher costs to customers in the form of sharp price increases for goods.

“In normal circumstances, significant price rises would be accompanied by large declines in volumes as customers move elsewhere,” noted Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

“For Unilever, however, with its suite of household names, this has simply not been the case.”

Shares in Unilever rallied around five percent following the results, making it one of the day’s best performers on London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index.

Underlying sales jumped 9.1 percent on price growth of 9.4 percent across its products.

Sales in terms of volumes dipped by only 0.2 percent.

Businesses and consumers worldwide continue to battle higher costs as inflation remains stubbornly high, especially in the UK.

Unilever added that its turnover increased to 30.4 billion euros in the first six months of the year.

“Unilever’s performance in the first half highlights the qualities that attracted me to the business: an unmatched global footprint, a portfolio of great brands and a team of talented people,” said new chief executive Hein Schumacher.

The former head of Dutch dairy and nutrition firm Royal FrieslandCampina replaced Alan Jope this month.

Scotland-born Jope departed after coming under fierce pressure from activist investors.

Last year he oversaw Unilever’s failed $50-billion bid for the former healthcare unit of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.

Unilever has come under fire also from Kyiv, which earlier this month placed the group on Ukraine’s “International Sponsors of War” list, claiming it continues to profit from operations in Russia.

Unilever continues “to condemn the war in Ukraine as a brutal and senseless act by the Russian state”, but acknowledges that it is supplying Russia-made food and hygiene products to people in the country.

Unilever Pakistan Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Unilever profit jumps on asset sale, higher prices

The fall continues: rupee settles at 288.52 against US dollar

Pakistan’s economic success top priority for US: Blinken

Policeman martyred in Khyber blast near mosque: officials

PM Shehbaz expects ‘positive results amid improved energy and agri production’

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

KSE-100 up 0.79% as bullish momentum continues

China replaces foreign minister Qin with Wang Yi after weeks of speculation

‘Risk not worth it’: Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 78% in April-June

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

Read more stories