BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin accuses West of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 05:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the West, and in particular the United States, of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit later this week by pressuring African countries not to take part.

The summit, which will take place in St Petersburg on Thursday and Friday, will be attended by President Vladimir Putin who is expected to hold intensive one-on-one talks with individual African leaders focusing on everything from trade to security, arms deals, and grain supplies.

The event, which is expected to see various agreements signed, follows Moscow’s first Russia-Africa summit in 2019 and is part of a concerted push for influence and business on a continent where mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group remain active despite an abortive mutiny at home last month.

Forty-nine African delegations have confirmed their participation, around half of whom will be represented by their heads of state or government, Russian diplomat Alexander Polyakov was cited as saying by the state TASS news agency earlier this month.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the West was doing its best to wreck the Russian event.

“Virtually all African states have been subjected to unprecedented pressure from the U.S., and French embassies on the ground have not been sleeping either along with other Western missions who are also trying to do their bit to prevent this summit from taking place,” Peskov told reporters.

“In essence, they do not accept the sovereign right of African states to independently determine their partners for co-operation and mutual interaction in various fields.”

U.S. President Joe Biden hosted a U.S.-Africa leaders summit in Washington last year, seeking to bolster alliances amid growing Russian and Chinese presence on the continent.

Speaking in April after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained the West was trying to wreck this week’s Russia-Africa summit, the U.S. State Department said that Washington “(doesn’t) want to limit African partnerships with other countries. We want to give African countries choices.”

Peskov said Russia’s event would be crucial to be able to discuss grain supplies and what he called Moscow’s responsible behaviour and efforts to support world markets.

Moscow announced last week that it was leaving the Black Sea grain deal which allowed Ukraine - which it and much of the West say is fighting an existential war against Russia - to safely export grain from its seaports despite what Russia calls its “special military operation” against it.

Russia has spoken of the possibility of supplying cheap or free grain to Africa’s poorest nations to replace Ukrainian grain and make up for any shortfall.

Russia Africa summit

Comments

1000 characters

Kremlin accuses West of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit

The fall continues: rupee settles at 288.52 against US dollar

Pakistan’s economic success top priority for US: Blinken

Policeman martyred in Khyber blast near mosque: officials

PM Shehbaz expects ‘positive results amid improved energy and agri production’

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

KSE-100 up 0.79% as bullish momentum continues

China replaces foreign minister Qin with Wang Yi after weeks of speculation

‘Risk not worth it’: Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 78% in April-June

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

Read more stories