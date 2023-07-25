Rain in Port of Spain denies India series sweep

India were denied the chance of a 2-0 series sweep over West Indies on Monday when rain wiped out the final day of the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, resulting in a draw.

The tourists, who won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica, looked well-placed to push for victory after setting West Indies a 365-run target and then reducing them to 76-2 on Sunday.

Persistent rain in the capital of Trinidad and Tobago kept the covers on the pitch for the whole of the fifth day, however, leaving India with only a 1-0 series win.

India paceman Mohammed Siraj was named Man of the Match for his 5-60 in West Indies first innings and spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took series honours for his 15 wickets over two Tests and a half century in his one innings.

It was the 100th Test between the teams who next face off in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches.

“We gave it a good shot, unfortunately we didn’t get any play today,” India captain Rohit Sharma said.

“Playing in West Indies has its own challenge. I’m happy with the way things went.” He heaped praise on Siraj, who superbly led India’s inexperienced pace attack in the absence of a recovering Jasprit Bumrah and a rested Mohammed Shami. “I have been watching him closely.

He’s taken such a giant step and he has led this attack.“ “We’ve played consistent cricket. That’s what we are looking at.

We want to focus on all three aspects of the game.“ While West Indies played better than in the opening Test, when they were beaten inside three days, captain Kraigg Brathwaite said their bowling needed to improve. “We showed some fight in this game with the bat. Bowling-wise, we can be more disciplined,” said the opener. “It was a good comeback from the batters.”